Scandella (lower body) will join the team for practice Wednesday.

The Sabres' didn't provide an update on when Scandella might return to the lineup, but he was labeled day-to-day on the team's injury report. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native notched two points in his previous three games. Once Scandella is cleared to play, the club will probably want to send John Gilmour back to the minors in order to get him some ice time.