Sabres' Marco Scandella: Practicing Wednesday
Scandella (lower body) will join the team for practice Wednesday.
The Sabres' didn't provide an update on when Scandella might return to the lineup, but he was labeled day-to-day on the team's injury report. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native notched two points in his previous three games. Once Scandella is cleared to play, the club will probably want to send John Gilmour back to the minors in order to get him some ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.