Sabres' Marco Scandella: Rare big game for crease clearer
Scandella scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.
Scandella hadn't put up a point since Nov. 8, although to his defense he missed about three weeks to injury. It was a big night for the stay-at-home defender -- he's never put up more than 23 points in a season. Scandella's performance Saturday was the exception, not a new norm. Don't run out there to pick him up.
