Scandella (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's road game against the Capitals, per the NHL's official media site.

Scandella has only managed five points through 23 games this season, as hyped rookie Rasmus Dahlin has cut into his production and stands as a big reason why the Quebec native's ice time has dropped from 23:19 last year to 18:43 through 23 games of the 2018-19 campaign.