Sabres' Marco Scandella: Returns to lineup Monday
Scandella (lower body) will play in Monday's preseason clash with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Scandella was bogged down with a lower-body injury at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but appears to be back to 100 percent following the offseason. The blueliner will have to compete for minutes throughout training camp with Casey Nelson, Henri Jokiharju and Colin Miller all pushing for an increased role. How Scandella fits into the Opening Night roster will also be impacted by the health of Zach Bogosian (hip), who has been ruled out for all of camp.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.