Scandella (lower body) will play in Monday's preseason clash with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Scandella was bogged down with a lower-body injury at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but appears to be back to 100 percent following the offseason. The blueliner will have to compete for minutes throughout training camp with Casey Nelson, Henri Jokiharju and Colin Miller all pushing for an increased role. How Scandella fits into the Opening Night roster will also be impacted by the health of Zach Bogosian (hip), who has been ruled out for all of camp.