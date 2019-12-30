Sabres' Marco Scandella: Returns to practice Monday
Scandella (illness) was back at practice Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Scandella took the ice after missing the Sabres' previous two games due to illness. The blueliner skated on the third pairing with Henri Jokiharju, per Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo, and should be back in action versus the Lightning on Tuesday.
