Sabres' Marco Scandella: Right place right time in rout of Sens

Scandella picked up an assist while adding two shots, a blocked shot, a hit and a team-leading plus-5 rating in Saturday's 9-2 rout of the Senators.

While he didn't make a big impact on the scoresheet, the veteran blueliner still found himself on the ice for a majority of the Sabres' offensive fireworks, flipping his plus-minus rating on the year from minus-3 to plus-2 in one afternoon. Scandella now has a goal and four points in 14 games, the expected pace for a player whose career high in a season is only 23 points, but he could take on additional offensive responsibilities if the foot injury Rasmus Dahlin picked up during the game proves to be serious.

