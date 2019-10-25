Sabres' Marco Scandella: Ruled out versus Wings
Scandella (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Detroit on Friday.
Scandella -- who was injured in Thursday's matchup with the Rangers -- will miss his first game of the season. The blueliner will be re-evaluated once the team returns to Buffalo and hasn't been ruled out for Monday's tilt with Arizona. With Scandella on the shelf, John Gilmour figures to slot into the lineup and make his 2019-20 debut, though recently recalled Will Borgen could also be an option.
