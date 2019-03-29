Sabres' Marco Scandella: Scores rare goal
Scandella buried one home during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
It's not often Scandella gets credit for a goal, having just six this season, and 38 through his 517-game career. The goal brings him up to 13 points in 62 games, a notable dip from the 22 points he totaled last year. Scandella won't provide much in terms on fantasy value aside from his 74 blocks.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back to work Sunday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back in action•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Effectively ruled out Friday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sidelined by lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...