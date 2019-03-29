Scandella buried one home during Thursday's loss to Detroit.

It's not often Scandella gets credit for a goal, having just six this season, and 38 through his 517-game career. The goal brings him up to 13 points in 62 games, a notable dip from the 22 points he totaled last year. Scandella won't provide much in terms on fantasy value aside from his 74 blocks.

