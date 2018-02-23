Sabres' Marco Scandella: Seals victory in waning moments of overtime

Scandella provided the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday, as the Sabres prevailed over host Detroit, 3-2.

The power-play defenseman converted on his only shot with less than a second remaining in overtime. Formerly with the Wild, Scandella is perhaps best known for his shot-blocking ability -- he's deflected 90 shots through 61 games this season -- but he also has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) to qualify as an incredibly sneaky two-way fantasy option in deep leagues.