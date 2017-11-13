Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sees 25:11 of ice time
Scandella recorded four shots on goal in 25:11 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.
Scandella has been averaging 23:38 of ice time throughout the first 17 games of 2017-18, and has been playing on the first defensive pairing and first power-play unit with Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) currently week-to-week. Despite receiving big minutes, Buffalo has only averaged 2.35 goals per game this season -- third worst in the NHL -- and as long as its offense continues struggling as a collective, it's hard to see Scandella start increasing his points production.
