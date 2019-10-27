The team announced Sunday that Scandella (lower body) is slated to miss 2-to-3 weeks.

Scandella suffered the injury during the second period of Thursday's loss to the Rangers, and as evidenced by this news, still faces a lengthy absence. The blueliner was re-evaluated Sunday, and if this time table holds, wouldn't be available until mid-November at the earliest. John Gilmour figures to continue to make the lineup barring any call ups from AHL Rochester.