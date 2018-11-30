Sabres' Marco Scandella: Shifted to IR
Scandella (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
A previous report suggested that there was a chance Scandella would play in the evening's road game against the Panthers, but that will not be the case -- Dec. 3 is now the soonest he can return based on the NHL's rules for IR eligibility. The Sabres have called up Matt Tennyson from AHL Rochester with Scandella out of commission.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...