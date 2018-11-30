Scandella (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

A previous report suggested that there was a chance Scandella would play in the evening's road game against the Panthers, but that will not be the case -- Dec. 3 is now the soonest he can return based on the NHL's rules for IR eligibility. The Sabres have called up Matt Tennyson from AHL Rochester with Scandella out of commission.

More News
Our Latest Stories