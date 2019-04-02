Scandella (lower body) will miss the final three games of the regular season.

Making matters worse, the Sabres failed the make the playoffs, so Scandella turns his attention to an offseason recovery and getting in shape for the 2019-20 campaign. The left defenseman has one year and $4 million remaining on his contract before he could hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Rookie phenom Rasmus Dahlin (41 points to date) has really cut into Scandella's fantasy prospects, and it's not likely to get any better with the aforementioned Swede rapidly grasping the nuances of NHL play. Scandella finishes with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and a minus-13 rating through 63 games.