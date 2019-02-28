Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sidelined by lower-body issue
Coach Phil Housley clarified Sandella's injury as lower-body and he remains day-to-day heading into Friday's clash with the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Fortunately, Scandella's latest injury isn't related to the upper-body injury that landed him on IR earlier in February. There's a chance the issue is related to one of the three blocked shots or two hits he delivered during Tuesday's contest, with the blueliner taking the ice for just 13:59 of action. Regardless, Scandella's status shouldn't have a large impact on fantasy leagues given his 10 points through 50 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...