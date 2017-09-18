Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Monday's game

Scandella (hip) will not play in Buffalo's preseason opener against Carolina on Monday, The Buffalo News reports.

Scandella had surgery on his left hip over the summer, and head coach Phil Housley said he's just "a little sore." The word out of Buffalo is that pace at camp has been very high with a particular emphasis on skating. It's not entirely surprising, considering Housley's preferred up-tempo style of play. Scandella also missed Sunday's skate but his hip is not believed to be a major issue and he should be ready to go for the season opener on Oct. 5.