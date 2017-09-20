Play

Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out weekend games

Scandella (hip) will not play during the weekend, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Scandella's hip is still bothering him after going under the knife over the summer and being put through tough skates during the first few days of training camp. There's no reason to panic and Scandella should be ready to go for their season opener against the Habs on Oct. 5.

