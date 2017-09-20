Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out weekend games
Scandella (hip) will not play during the weekend, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Scandella's hip is still bothering him after going under the knife over the summer and being put through tough skates during the first few days of training camp. There's no reason to panic and Scandella should be ready to go for their season opener against the Habs on Oct. 5.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Monday's game•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Gearing up for training camp•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heading to Western New York•
-
Wild's Marco Scandella: Left exposed for expansion draft•
-
Wild's Marco Scandella: Undergoes successful hip surgery•
-
Wild's Marco Scandella: Posts first multi-point game of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...