Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting Sunday
Scandella (lower body) will not be in Sunday's lineup against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Scandella left Saturday's game against the Islanders after blocking a shot and is clearly feeling a lingering effect. With just 13 points in 63 games, his absence shouldn't affect too many fantasy owners. Jake McCabe is expected to replace him in the lineup.
