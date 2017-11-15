Sabres' Marco Scandella: Slapped with fine
Scandella was handed a max fine under the CBA ($5,000) for slashing Penguins' forward Patric Hornqvist, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Scandella received a two-minute minor penalty on the play, but will not miss any game action as a result. Slashing has been a huge focus of the NHL this season, which is likely factoring into the decision to fine the blueliner. The Montreal native picked up an assist in Tuesday's matchup as well -- his fourth of the season.
