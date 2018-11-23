Scandella (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's home tilt against the Canadiens.

The Sabres are among 10 teams scheduled to play at 4:00 p.m. ET on this heavy post-Thanksgiving slate. Another update on Scandella probably won't surface until pregame warmups. A left-shooting defenseman, Scandella has five points through 21 games in his second year with Buffalo.