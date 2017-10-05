Sabres' Marco Scandella: Suiting up Thursday
Scandella (hip) will be in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
With Zach Bogosian (lower body) ruled out and Josh Gorges serving as a healthy scratch, process of elimination dictates that Scandella is ready to go for Opening Night. The 27-year-old will be making his debut for the Sabres after spending the last seven seasons playing for the Wild. The defenseman will be looking for a bounce back campaign in the Nickel City after notching a mere 13 points last year.
