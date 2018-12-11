Sabres' Marco Scandella: Takes ice
Scandella (upper body) is progressing well and has taken the ice recently, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Scandella has been sidelined since Nov. 24 due to an upper-body injury. While he's making some progress on that front, there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return. The blueliner's next step in the recovery process would be a return to practice before his activation from injured reserve would be in consideration.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...