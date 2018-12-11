Scandella (upper body) is progressing well and has taken the ice recently, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Scandella has been sidelined since Nov. 24 due to an upper-body injury. While he's making some progress on that front, there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return. The blueliner's next step in the recovery process would be a return to practice before his activation from injured reserve would be in consideration.