Scandella dished out a team-high four hits during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Scandella has gone a month without finding the scoresheet, still stuck on four points, but he did a nice job playing the body against Florida, finishing Sunday's contest with the most hits on his team. Scandella also blocked a pair of shots while finishing with 25 shifts, tied for most on the Sabres.

