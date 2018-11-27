Sabres' Marco Scandella: Unavalable Tuesday
Scandella (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Sabres called recalled Lawrence Pilut from AHL Rochester on Tuesday morning, which was the first sign that a Buffalo defenseman wouldn't be able to play in the upcoming contest. In the absence of specific details concerning Scandella's issue, he'll be day-to-day by default ahead of Thursday's road clash with the Lightning.
More News
