Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will miss Thursday's matchup
Scandella (undisclosed) won't be available versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, but could still play in Friday's matchup with Florida.
Scandella is averaging a mere 18:43 of ice time this season, which is over four and a half minutes less than 2017-18 (23:19). The blueliner has hit the 20-point threshold three times in his career and should be capable of doing so again this year once he gets back to 100 percent, despite the reduced minutes.
