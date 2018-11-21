Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will not play Wednesday
Scandella (lower body) will sit out Wednesday when the Sabres play host to the Flyers.
Scandella was originally expected to be a game-time decision, but he'll now be held out through the Thanksgiving holiday with Friday's clash against the Canadiens being his new target return date. Nathan Beaulieu should hold down the fort in his absence.
