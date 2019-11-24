Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Absence to continue
Johansson (upper body) won't play in the next two games against Florida and Tampa Bay respectively, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johansson has already missed the past five games with the issue, and will at least be out the next two contests. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Calgary, and in his stead, the team will roll with seven defenseman and 11 forwards Sunday. Johansson still resides on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before he's cleared to return to game action.
