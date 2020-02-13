Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Another absence on tap Thursday
Johansson (upper body) will sit out again Thursday versus the Blue Jackets and remains day-to-day, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Johansson figures to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until he's cleared for action, but he will be forced to miss at least one contest due to an upper-body issue. While he hasn't posted one of the better years of his career in 2019-20, Johansson is coming off of a two-point effort against the Red Wings.
