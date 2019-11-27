Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Back in action
Johansson (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Calgary, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Johansson is expected to return to a prominent role following a seven-game absence, skating on Buffalo's second line and second power-play unit against the Flames. The 29-year-old Swede has notched four goals and 10 points in 17 games this campaign.
