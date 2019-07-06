Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Buffalo bound
Johansson signed a two-year, $9 million deal ($4.5 million AAV) with the Sabres on Saturday, David Amber of Sportsnet reports.
Johansson departs Boston for Buffalo after the Bruins acquired the forward from New Jersey at the trade deadline last year. The 28-year-old found the scoresheet 30 times (13G, 17A) in the 2018-19 regular season before collecting 11 more points in 22 postseason contests. Expect Johansson to occupy a top-six role with his new club and help improve a power-play unit that ranked 16th in the NHL last season (19.5 percent).
