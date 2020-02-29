Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Chips in with helper
Johansson registered an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Johansson is up to 26 points, 79 shots and a minus-14 rating in 55 contests this year. He's picked up four points in his last seven games, a slight increase in his scoring pace recently, but probably not enough to warrant fantasy attention.
