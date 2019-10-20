Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Corrals pair of points
Johansson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Johansson provided the game's opening goal, and later set up a Jeff Skinner tally in the third period. The Swedish forward has four goals and seven points in nine games to start the year. He's looking to recapture the form that made him a five-time 40-point man during his Capitals career, and a top-six role in Buffalo has benefited him quite well in the early going.
