Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Dealing with upper-body issue
Johansson was absent from practice due an upper-body injury, which could cause him to miss Thursday's matchup with Columbus, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports.
Johansson's absence was originally referred to as a maintenance day, however it appears there may be something more going on with his upper-body problem. Fortunately for the Sabres, even if the winger is unable to play, they could get both Victor Olofsson (lower body) and Kyle Okposo (upper body) back in the lineup.
