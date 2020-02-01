Johansson has gone 11 games without scoring a goal.

Johansson has just six goals through 45 contests. Given his role in Buffalo's top six, and his frequent usage on the top power-play unit, his goal total is a bit underwhelming. His shot frequency is also down, posting just 64 shots. He does have 16 assists though, which is one shy of the 17 he posted in 58 games last year.