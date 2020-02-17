Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Four shots in return
Johansson (upper body) put four shots on net and went plus-1 in 15:12 during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Johansson has been dealing with an upper-body injury over the last week or so. He remains at 24 points to go with 73 shots and a minus-12 rating in 50 appearances this season. Expect the Swede to occupy a second-line role going forward.
More News
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Ready to rock•
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Another absence on tap Thursday•
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Two-point effort in win•
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Under the weather Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.