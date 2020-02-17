Johansson (upper body) put four shots on net and went plus-1 in 15:12 during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Johansson has been dealing with an upper-body injury over the last week or so. He remains at 24 points to go with 73 shots and a minus-12 rating in 50 appearances this season. Expect the Swede to occupy a second-line role going forward.