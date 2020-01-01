Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Goal and assist in loss
Johansson finished with two points in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
The goal was Johansson's first since Dec. 7. He's collected assists in back-to-back games. With 18 points through 34 games, Johansson offers modest value in all fantasy formats but is not what you'd call a top-tier option. He's logging more ice time than ever before in his career and also playing on Buffalo's first power-play unit, so the potential for points is undeniable.
