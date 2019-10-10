Johansson scored the OT game-winning goal on his only shot and added an assist to go with a plus-2 rating and 2 PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old has now reached the scoresheet in each of his last three games after being held without a point in the season opener. Johansson, 29, had 13 goals and 30 points in 58 games last season with New Jersey and Boston and inked a two-year deal with the Sabres in July. He's only a few years removed from a 24-goal, 58-point season, so he could be productive in a top-six role with Buffalo.