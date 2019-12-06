Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Picks up power-play assist
Johansson posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Johansson entered the contest with no points in his last four games, and nearly made it five before supplying an assist on Jack Eichel's third-period tally. Johansson has 11 points and 22 shots on goal through 22 appearances this season. The 29-year-old hasn't topped 40 points since leaving the Capitals after 2016-17, as injuries have limited his effectiveness in three straight campaigns.
