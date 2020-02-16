Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Ready to rock
Johansson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Toronto.
The 29-year-old has sat out two of the past three contests with the upper-body issue but was finally cleared for action again. In his last game, Johansson recorded a goal and assist in Tuesday's win over Detroit. Now healthy, the Swede is expected to assume his usual role in the top six.
