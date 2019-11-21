Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Still sidelined
Johansson (upper body) won't play Thursday against Boston, but could join the Sabres on the road ahead of Sunday's matchup with Florida.
Johansson will miss a fifth straight game Thursday, but the fact that he could link up with his team at some point during the remainder of its three-game road trip suggests he's made significant progress in his recovery recently. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface prior to puck drop Sunday.
