Johansson (upper body) won't play Thursday against Boston, but could join the Sabres on the road ahead of Sunday's matchup with Florida.

Johansson will miss a fifth straight game Thursday, but the fact that he could link up with his team at some point during the remainder of its three-game road trip suggests he's made significant progress in his recovery recently. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface prior to puck drop Sunday.

