Johansson is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.

Johansson logged a season-high 19:46 of ice time against the Lightning on Saturday, so it's not immediately clear when he sustained his upper-body problem. The Swede is stuck in an eight-game goal drought, during which he registered a meager five shots on goal. If Johansson is unable to play versus Carolina on Thursday, Casey Mittelstadt could be moved into a top-six role while call-up Curtis Lazar slots into the lineup.