Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Two helpers in win
Johansson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
He set up Conor Sheary with a slick pass across the net for the Sabres' second goal early in the second period, then had a hand in Sam Reinhart's eventual game-winner about four minutes later. Johansson has put together a four-game point streak, compiling a goal and five assists during that stretch, and with Victor Olofsson (lower body) on the sidelines, the 29-year-old could see increased duties with the man advantage over the next month or so, making him an intriguing add even in shallower fantasy formats despite his relatively modest 21 points (six goals, 15 helpers) in 36 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.