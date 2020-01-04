Johansson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

He set up Conor Sheary with a slick pass across the net for the Sabres' second goal early in the second period, then had a hand in Sam Reinhart's eventual game-winner about four minutes later. Johansson has put together a four-game point streak, compiling a goal and five assists during that stretch, and with Victor Olofsson (lower body) on the sidelines, the 29-year-old could see increased duties with the man advantage over the next month or so, making him an intriguing add even in shallower fantasy formats despite his relatively modest 21 points (six goals, 15 helpers) in 36 games.