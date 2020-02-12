Johansson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The tally was his first in 2020, as Johansson had failed to find the back of the net in his last 14 games. The 29-year-old has seven goals and 24 points through 49 contests this season, and the Sabres just don't have enough firepower to make Johansson a viable fantasy option in most formats despite his top-six role.