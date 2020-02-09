Johansson (illness) won't dress in Sunday's game against the Ducks.

The 29-year-old has been solid for the Sabres, racking up 22 points in 48 games this campaign. The hope is that the illness won't keep Johansson out long term, but it's unclear how serious the ailment is. In his stead, the team will likely roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for Sunday's contest. Expect another update on Johansson's health ahead of Tuesday's game against Detroit.