Sabres' Marcus Johansson: Will miss next three games
Johansson (upper body) will miss the Sabres' next three games at a mininmum, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johansson is dealing with an upper-body injury that's evidently serious enough to keep him out for an extended period. The veteran forward, who's notched 10 points in 17 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.
