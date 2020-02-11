Johansson (illness) will be back in the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday.

Johansson will look to break out of his 14-game goal drought after missing Sunday's matchup with Anaheim due to illness. The Swede recorded just four helpers over that stretch and is struggling to produce like he was earlier in the year. If the winger doesn't pick up his game soon, he could be in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the second time in his last three seasons.