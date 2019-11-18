Johansson (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Wild, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The injuries are stacking up for the Sabres, as they now have three forwards on IR and Tage Thompson (upper body) will likely join the club soon. Thus, the team will need to call up at least one forward from AHL Rochester for Tuesday's clash, and Jean-Sebastien Dea is likely the top candidate.