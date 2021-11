Pysyk produced an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Pysyk has picked up two of his three helpers this year in the last two games. The 29-year-old blueliner isn't known to contribute much on offense -- his career high in points is 18 in 58 games when he was deployed as winger with the Panthers in 2019-20. He;s added 18 blocks, 12 hits, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 13 outings this year.