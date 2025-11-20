Sabres' Mason Geertsen: Placed on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geertsen was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Geertsen has been a healthy scratch in 13 of Buffalo's last 14 games. He has eight hits and 12 PIM over five games this season. Should he pass through waivers, Geertsen will be sent to AHL Rochester.
More News
-
Sabres' Mason Geertsen: Struggling to get into lineup•
-
Sabres' Mason Geertsen: Grabs two-year pact•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Geertsen: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Geertsen: Signing with Vegas•
-
Devils' Mason Geertsen: Waived by Devils•
-
Devils' Mason Geertsen: Re-signs with Devils•