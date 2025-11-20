default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Geertsen was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Geertsen has been a healthy scratch in 13 of Buffalo's last 14 games. He has eight hits and 12 PIM over five games this season. Should he pass through waivers, Geertsen will be sent to AHL Rochester.

More News