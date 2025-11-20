Geertsen was scratched for the 15th time in 20 games in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Geertsen played in four of the first six games of the year, but the 30-year-old hasn't carved out a regular role even amid a tough stretch of injuries for the Sabres. Even when he plays, he's averaged just 4:07 of ice time over five appearances while adding eight hits and 12 PIM. He's failed to record a point in 30 NHL outings, and the defenseman-turned-winger is unlikely to ever produce offense at the level necessary to help in fantasy.