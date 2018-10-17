Sabres' Matej Pekar: Inks entry-level deal
Pekar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.
Pekar has impressed early on in the OHL this season, racking up six goals and 11 points in 10 appearances. The 2018 fourth-round pick is likely still a year or two away from making his NHL debut, but he'll definitely be worth a look in dynasty formats if he continues to tear it up in major junior.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...