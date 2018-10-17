Pekar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Pekar has impressed early on in the OHL this season, racking up six goals and 11 points in 10 appearances. The 2018 fourth-round pick is likely still a year or two away from making his NHL debut, but he'll definitely be worth a look in dynasty formats if he continues to tear it up in major junior.

Our Latest Stories